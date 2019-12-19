Lycoming County Commissioners ready to finalize 2020 budget

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Commissioners are set to finalized the 2020 budget.

The $111 million spending plan includes grant money allocated for the levee project. Commissioners say they also plan on putting a majority of the budget money towards healthcare.

Commissioner Tony Mussare says residents can use the new online financial transparency portal. That’s how anyone can keep track of how the budget money is being spent.

“So with the portal, we’re adding more things to it every day so it will be a chance for the public to look at it as it’s live so we’re pretty excited about this portal,” Mussare said.

The Lycoming County Commissioners are expected to take final action at the budget meeting Thursday.