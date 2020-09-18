Lycoming County Commissioners announce allocation of COVID relief funding

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County Commissioners announced the allocation of the county’s $10.2 million of COVID relief funding this week.

The largest chunk of that Cares Act funding, $3.1 million, will go to school districts around the county. A million will be reserved each for non-profits and for small businesses.

Another $1.5 million has been budgeted to help with local learning centers. The goal is to help local districts pay off their expenditures on virtual learning, while offsetting a potential increase in taxes.

“Help them, especially next year with their taxes so that they’re not trying to recoup this money. Anything we can do from the county perspective in keeping our workforce and our education strong, helps us move forward as a county,” county commissioner Rick Mirabito said.

All Cares Act grant money must be spent or the funding will be sent back to Harrisburg and reallocated to another part of the state.