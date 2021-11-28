Lycoming County Christmas tree farm opens for holiday season

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Myers’ Tree Farm in Hughesville opened this weekend for the first time this season.

Snow covered the ground making it feel like the magic of the holidays for families. Many local tree farms have permanently closed down so more people have been coming to Myers this year.

Jeff Myers, a third-generation owner of the business says they’ve also had some issues with the worker shortage and will likely close earlier this year.

They’re usually open until Christmas Eve but Myers says they’ll probably close about a week earlier. Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 6.