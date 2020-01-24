Lycoming College receives grant to fight sexual assault

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local college receives a grant to help fight sexual assault.

Lycoming College now has nearly $30,000 in funding through the It’s On Us state grant program. The money will be used to improve campus security as well as provide resources to help put an end to the risk of sexual assault.

In addition, the grant will be used to establish a new program at the college called Lycoming Soars: Dedication to Sexual Violence Outreach, Awareness and Response.

Lycoming College is one of 36 public and private colleges and universities that will share the $1 million award.