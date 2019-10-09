Lycoming College celebrating successful fundraiser

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming College is celebrating the end of a successful campaign.

The Campaign for a Greater Lycoming was the college’s most ambitious fundraising initiative in its history. It kicked off in 2016 and concluded this past June. The college is now celebrating because it exceeded its initial goal with raising $79 million.

The money will go towards new academic programs and initiatives to deliver a 21st-century liberal arts and sciences education, as well as investing in the physical campus. Leaders say it’s the start of a new chapter in pushing the college forward.

“I would say that Lycoming College is a place that continues to strive to be an even stronger and better institution and the level of commitment from our alumni and friends demonstrates that this is an institution that’s on the rise and that has the capacity to do great things for its students and launching them into their careers,” executive vice president Chip Edmonds said.

Lycoming College reports that the Class of 2023 has the strongest academic credentials of any incoming class in more than a decade.