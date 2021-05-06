LVHN offering walk-in COVID vaccine appointments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Other major healthcare providers in NEPA are also expanding how you can get your shot.

Lehigh Valley Health Network now offers walk-in vaccine appointments. They’re hoping more people will follow through on getting vaccinated.

“We want people, whether it’s spur of the moment, whether they’re driving by, whether they kind of have a nagging voice in the back of their head ‘you know what I’ve been meaning to get vaccinated’. I have no excuse. I can go when I’m in the vicinity of one of these spots,” Lehigh Valley Health Network infectious disease chair Dr. Timothy Friel said.

Every LVHN location now administers COVID vaccines.