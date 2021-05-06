LVHN offering walk-in COVID vaccine appointments

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Other major healthcare providers in NEPA are also expanding how you can get your shot.

Lehigh Valley Health Network now offers walk-in vaccine appointments. They’re hoping more people will follow through on getting vaccinated.

“We want people, whether it’s spur of the moment, whether they’re driving by, whether they kind of have a nagging voice in the back of their head ‘you know what I’ve been meaning to get vaccinated’. I have no excuse. I can go when I’m in the vicinity of one of these spots,” Lehigh Valley Health Network infectious disease chair Dr. Timothy Friel said.

Every LVHN location now administers COVID vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos