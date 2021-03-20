LVHN mass vaccine site at the Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A mass vaccination site kicks off this morning in Monroe County. Where in the observation area patients have to wait for 15 minutes to make sure they don’t react to the vaccine.

About 3000 people are expected to be vaccinated today here at the Pocono raceway. Those in phase 1A can be vaccinated here, but it’s a strict appointment-only policy.

LVHN staff says all 3000 appointments were booked within the first few hours of being available. The drive-through clinic will give those in line the Moderna vaccine. The first doses are being administered for free.





Crystal Gibson from Wilkes-Barre says getting her appointment wasn't easy at first.

“Of course when the vaccine first came out I was one of the ones who kept trying and trying on the website calling all the numbers. People giving me numbers. A lot of dead ends and closed doors. So when this opened up for me everything went fast. When I did get an appointment it was fast and it was easy so thank you LVHN,” stated Gibson.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will be there throughout the day and will keep you updated on the progress of this vaccination site.