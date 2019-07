(WBRE/WYOU) — One of two men who admitted to robbing a Luzerne County bank at gunpoint will spend at least a decade in prison.

30-year-old Gerald Pambianco of Plains Township pleaded guilty to charges including armed robbery. Prosecutors say he and Derek Spaide robbed Luzerne National Bank in Plains Township in May of last year.

The men made off with more than $8,000 then led police on a chase along Interstate 81. Both me are also awaiting trial on state burglary charges.