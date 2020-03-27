Breaking News
Luzerne, Lackawanna and 7 other counties added to stay at home order

Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties have been added to Governor Tom Wolf’s stay at home order, the governor has confirmed on Twitter.

Berks, Butler, Lancaster, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York were also included in the order.

Click here for more information on what the order means.

The order will go into effect on Friday at 8 pm and last until April 6.

Allegheny County, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Erie County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Montgomery County, Northampton County and Philadelphia County are already under the order.

