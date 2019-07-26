Keep WBRE!

Luzerne fire station receives new equipment

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting fires just became a little bit easier and safer for volunteers in Luzerne County thanks to some new equipment.

Wyoming Fire Station Number 2 got some hands-on training with their new air packs Thursday. The station purchased 12 new sets of air packs and extra bottles with $85,000 raised through the Firemen’s Relief Association.

Some of the new features include easier visibility, an easier time putting them on, and a quick change valve assembly.

“The old packs we had were totally just worn out and they weren’t even re-certifiable anymore so we had to go with the new ones with the updates and stuff, so this way if a guy goes down and the alarm goes off ya know you can hook it up to a wifi and they’re able to locate you inside a building, so it’s a state of the art equipment,” Firemen’s Relief Association president Joe Kopko said.

The air packs offer 45 minutes of air to help firefighters avoid breathing in smoke.

