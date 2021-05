SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is reunited with her black labradoodle Sunday after her car was stolen with him inside.

Julie Hughes’ black Jeep Patriot was stolen outside the Hilton in Scranton Saturday night. Around noon Sunday the Jeep was found abandoned along a New Jersey highway.

Luckily, her dog Remy was still in the car and not harmed. No word on whether the person who stole the car has been identified.

Scranton Police are handling the investigation.