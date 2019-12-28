Luzerne County woman facing a harsher charge after fatal stabbing

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is facing a new charge in connection with a deadly stabbing two weeks ago.

43-year-old Marlin Florentino Batista is facing a criminal homicide charge. A judge dropped her aggravated assault and simple assault charges after her husband died from his wound, charging her with the more serious charge.

Batista is accused of stabbing her 23-year-old husband on December 13th in the chest and then driving him to the hospital. She is locked up in Luzerne County Prison.