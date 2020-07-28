Luzerne County woman faces charges after allegedly stealing ex-husband’s identity

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman faces charges after allegedly stealing the identity of her ex-husband.

35-year-old Jennifer Costello of Swoyersville faces charges of identity theft, theft by deception, and related charges. Police say she used Thomas Costello’s personal information to open up several credit cards, using them for nearly $20,000 back in July 2019.

Police say Thomas Costello informed them of fraudulent activity when he was reviewing personal financial information after she left his house. Jennifer Costello is free on $20,000 bail.