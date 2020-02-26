Luzerne County voters will see new voting machines in 2020

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The 2020 election year is moving full speed ahead and there will be some big changes in the way people cast their vote here in Pennsylvania.

A state mandate required all counties in the commonwealth to upgrade their electronic voting machines to include a paper trail. This is to ensure the integrity of the results.

Those new machines will change the process inside the polling places. Today Eyewitness News got a sneak peek at the new voting machines here in Luzerne County and how they work.





You are looking at the “Image Cast X”.

It’s a state-of-the-art electronic voting machine that will now be used in Luzerne County.



“The voting experience in Luzerne County will still be the same with the new machines with the one proviso that we’re going to have an additional paper ballot,” said Dave Pedri, Luzerne County Manager.

People will make their selection on this computer screen. It’s a push screen setup. Once you make your selection, there is another step in the process.



“The big change in this year’s voting will be the extra step, the paper step. When you print the paper ballot out after you make your selection, you take it over to the scanner, you scan that ballot. That’s actually when you cast your vote. If you leave with that paper you have not voted,” said Shelby Watchilla, Director of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.





But what about the security of these machines, can the electronic tabulation be altered somehow, or the paper ballots tampered with?



“Both machines are very secure and not hooked up to the internet at all. Security is a priority to us. We just want the public to know these machines are not hooked up to the internet at all,” Shelby added.

You can check out the new machines in person at the offices of the Bureau of Elections located in the Penn Place building on Market Street or check out the county website.

If you’re not in Luzerne County, check with your local county election bureau or the Pennsylvania Department of State website for more information.