Luzerne County Transportation Authority implements changes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Luzerne County Transportation Authority is implementing new changes during the coronavirus pandemic to protect its employees.

Beginning Monday, March 30, the Luzerne County Transportation Authority will not collect any fares on any fixed route services and corresponding ADA/STEP trips on Paratransit.

In addition, where applicable, they will be asking all passengers who can, to board the bus through the rear door.

Riders will enter and exit the buses using the rear entrance only to maintain proper social distancing for drivers.

Once onboard, riders are asked to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and the driver and stagger seating to maintain that same distance from other passengers.

They will still honor all ADA requirements, including priority seating for seniors and persons with disabilities when needed.

Any passenger using a mobility device or who needs assistance would still board the bus through the front door.

Anyone requesting the bus to “kneel” to facilitate their boarding may also do so at the front door as usual.

Any ADA passenger needing assistance as per FTA requirements will be attended to.

These efforts are to further expand and protect the social distancing for the operator.

Although there will be no charge for the services noted during this unprecedented time, LCTA asks that the public please strongly consider limiting non-essential trips to minimize contact with others.