DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crashes into a Luzerne County Transit Authority bus this morning.

It happened on the 800 block of South Main Street in Duryea.

The driver of the car says he hit a guide rail before colliding with the bus.

The driver of the bus is okay, and there was no one on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver told police he had a mechanical problem before the wreck.