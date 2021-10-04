Luzerne County to test voting machines ahead of November election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Bureau of Elections will begin testing voting machines this week ahead of the November 2nd election.

In lieu of transparency, there is a public viewing area, while officials test approximately 700 machines and 220 tabulators.

A public demonstration will be held Friday at 3 p.m. There are live cameras with live feeds on both floors that is being monitored by Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office.





But there are concerns on how the public testing viewing is being handled this year from county councilman Walter Griffith, including no cameras inside.

Reporter Julie Dunphy talks with Luzerne County Elections Director Bob Morgan and gets answers about those concerns tonight on Eyewitness News.