LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Manager David Pedri announced some workers will be furloughed.

Pedri says the furloughs, which will begin later this month, will affect non-essential employees who are both in unions and non-unionized workers. The county will offer voluntary furloughs.

The last day for voluntary furloughs is April 16th. For non-voluntary, the last day is April 23rd, if needed. No word on how many employees this will impact.