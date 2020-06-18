Luzerne County to end state of emergency

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County will officially end the state of emergency declaration Thursday as the county enters the green phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday.

The declaration was put in effect in March in response to COVID-19 around the time when it was officially declared a pandemic. The Luzerne County Crisis Management team, formed to address issues caused by COVID-19 in everything from education to local business, will also end.

In a release, officials say it’s a step in the right direction, but does not mean COVID-19 is over.