EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teenager is now facing federal firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ahmyr Younger was charged with illegal possession of a firearm. They allege he had a 9-millimeter handgun, but was prohibited by law to have the weapon.

If Younger is convicted, he could face up to 10 years behind bars.