Luzerne County SPCA Executive Director warns of rise in dognappings in region

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Executive Director of Luzerne County SPCA, Todd Hevner, is warning pet owners about a rise in dognappings across the region.

Dunmore state police are searching for a stolen German Shepherd named Jake. Jake’s owner Chet Hundley told troopers someone took the dog from the kennel on his Jefferson Township property.

Jake the German Shepherd has been reported stolen.

Hevner says it’s not uncommon for people to take dogs and sell them, especially purebreds which could go for $2,000 to $5,000 depending on the breed.

Hundley says that doesn’t seem to be the motive for whoever stole his aging dog. He hopes someone will scan for a microchip and bring him home.

Hevner says getting your pet microchipped is crucial. He says don’t leave dogs unattended and don’t leave them in the car.

As soon as you report your pet stolen to police, contact the microchip company. Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.