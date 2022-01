FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed a portion of a Luzerne County road.

According to PennDOT, a crash on Lake Road (State Route 437) has closed State Route 437 between Crestwood Road and Kirby Avenue.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

WBRE/WYOU will have updates as they are available.