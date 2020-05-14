Luzerne County proposal to move into yellow phase

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County is also making its case for moving from red to yellow with a proposal being prepared for the Department of Health and Governor Wolf.

While the county remains one of the more affected in the state, elected officials are putting together a data-driven proposal. They believe it outlines positive aspects of what residents and business owners would be able to do to avoid spread, but get back to work.

As the greater Hazleton area accounts for a large portion of Luzerne’s cases, those putting together that proposal are adamant about being inclusive in the path forward.

“We don’t want to leave anyone out. We don’t want to leave business owners out. We don’t want people to feel like they are not a part of the county. Southern Luzerne County is so important to the whole county and we never want to make anyone feel unwelcome or unaccepted in this whole process of trying to reopen the county,” Luzerne County Councilwoman Lee Ann McDermott said.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine re-affirmed Thursday that counties will be evaluated as a whole with no exceptions regarding zip code and senior or healthcare living facilities.