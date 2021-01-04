Luzerne County Prison moves forward with COVID safety efforts, keeps cases low

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As efforts continue, across the nation and our region, to slow the spread of COVID-19, state and county prison officials say they are facing special challenges to make that happen.

Luzerne County, like many other counties, are doing whatever they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. They say they take it day by day.

The Luzerne County Correctional Facility houses about 650 inmates and has a staff of about 325. In the past two weeks, according to prison officials, 50 inmates and 18 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, all were quarantined. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths.

“We are receiving people right off the street. We are not getting a negative test result before we are shipping them anywhere else. They are coming right off the street from police, so we have to quarantine those individuals in their cells typically,” Mark Rockovich, Director of Correction’s Services. “I mean the mitigation really comes down to social distancing in a facility like ours. Typically we have 650 inmates incarcerated in here, that is our typical daily population. We have been lower due to COVID so we’ve been able to segregate.”

County Manager Dave Pedri tells Eyewitness News that they are taking it day by day and realize that the virus is unpredictable.

“We are definitely quarantining every single inmate that comes into the prison, trying to monitor safety and security, that side of things. We are increasing hand sanitizing, mask wearing and those types of things,” Pedri said.

Pedri and Rockovich say they have set up a quarantine zone in the prison gymnasium if needed, but thus far they have been managing they have been able to keep the numbers down.