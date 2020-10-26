Luzerne County polling location changes ahead of general election

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some voters in Luzerne County may have to cast their ballots in locations different from years past.

“Historically, voters in Nanticoke’s third and fourth wards voted at Oplinger Towers and the Greater Nanticoke Area football field house. As a result of the pandemic, these wards were scheduled to vote at the Luzerne County Community College gymnasium,” State Rep. Gerald Mullery said in a statement. “That location has now been changed for the Nov. 3 general election. Voters will now cast their votes at the LCCC Public Safety Training Institute.”

The LCCC Public Safety Training Institute is located on the campus of the college at 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke.

Additional information, including a list of polling places can be found online.

“With the election fast approaching, it’s important that everyone have the most up-to-date voter information,” Mullery said. “Additionally, those wishing to vote without visiting a polling location still have time to request a ballot to vote by mail, although the deadline to make that request is tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 27.”

Mail-in ballot requests are also available.