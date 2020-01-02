Luzerne County Murderer Dies in Prison

LABELLE, FAYETTE COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man serving a life sentence in jail for the stabbing death of a Luzerne County beauty queen died in prison on Monday.

Joseph Gacha, 42, was serving a life sentence at the Fayette State Correctional Institute for the murder of 20-year-old Carrie Martin. Martin was stabbed to death in Larksville during a robbery back in 2004. She was the reigning Luzerne County Fair Queen.

On Monday Gacha was pronounced dead by emergency medical technicians at the facility. The Pennsylvania State Police Barracks at Belle Vernon will conduct an investigation.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Gacha seen leaving his arraignment in June of 2004.

Gacha was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder on a Luzerne County conviction. He had been at SCI Fayette since December 26, 2018.

Prison officials have not yet said what led to Gacha’s death.