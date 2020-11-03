Luzerne County manager gives Election Day update

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Election Day is finally here and many Pennsylvanians are heading out to the polls, but it didn’t start as smoothly as everyone thought.

When the polls opened this morning in Luzerne County, poll workers ran into a few issues, according to Luzerne County Manager David Pedri. In a press release Pedri says, “Most of these issues were technical in nature and were resolved once the problem was diagnosed. All polling places are open at this time.”

Pedri says it’s been a busy morning in Luzerne County with 129 polling places open.





Eyewitness News spoke to poll workers inside Luzerne County Community College. They say all but one of the machines are up and running.

As of Monday afternoon, the county had received approximately 52,000 completed mail-in ballots. They are anticipating up to 60,000 mail-in votes will be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters should expect a line and as long as they are in line at 8 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.