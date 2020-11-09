Luzerne County manager discusses rise in COVID-19 cases as county is added to transmission watchlist

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says we are at a “critical point” in the pandemic. 38 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have been added to a substantial COVID-19 transmission list.

Bradford, Carbon, Luzerne, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Union Counties are all on that list, which means there is a substantial risk of community spread within those counties.

“COVID-19 is right here and we are at a critical point,” Dr. Levine said.

Over the past week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has seen a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 within the commonwealth. The highest daily increase was on Saturday with 4,035 cases.

Dr. Levine says the recent numbers are concerning.

“We are seeing community spread throughout Pennsylvania, we have now 47 counties on our watchlist in terms of increase in cases,” Dr. Levine said.

Luzerne County is on that watchlist.

“Unfortunately, our COVID numbers are raising here in Luzerne County,” Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said.

There are three variations of the watchlist. Luzerne County is currently listed under substantial risk. Pedri says positive cases are popping up in both nursing homes and the general population, mostly within the county’s main cities such as Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Pittston.

“We have reached 100 unfortunately a couple times but what we are seeing is a consistent between 50 and 70 a day. As of yesterday we had 80 new cases and three new deaths. We’re not out of the woods yet in any shape or form,” Pedri said.

Pedri says as we move into the winter months, people need to stay vigilant.

“As the numbers keep going up, we’re going to be going indoors we need to make sure that those indoors have proper air sanitization proper cleaning we keep up with those things we’ll be okay,” Pedri said.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 case numbers, Dr. Levine says hospitals and health systems in Pennsylvania are not overwhelmed at this time.

“We can get through this but it requires each of us working together united regardless of other differences,” Dr. Levine said.

“I am just as frustrated as everybody else. I am as fatigued as anybody else but we cannot lose focus about what our numbers are doing here,” Pedri said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also updated its travel recommendations, adding Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts to the travel advisory list. Louisiana has been removed. The full list can be seen here.