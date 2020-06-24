Luzerne County Manager: $3 million settlement approved in Shaheen Mackey lawsuit

WILKES-BARRE LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri confirmed to Eyewitness News that a $3 million settlement was approved for the estate of Shaheen Mackey during a county council meeting Tuesday evening.

Mackey died in June of 2018 after an incident at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Next, the settlement goes to the United States District Court for approval.

“We are pleased that the proposed settlement agreement with the estate of Shaheen Mackey was approved this evening by County Council. However, the settlement still needs to be approved by The United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the litigation will still be continuing against other defendants. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time,” said Pedri.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.