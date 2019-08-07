Luzerne County man files lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused by Scout leader







(WBRE/WYOU) — Allegations of sexual misconduct in the Boy Scouts are making national headlines.

A lawsuit filed in Philadelphia claims a Luzerne County man was sexually abused hundreds of times by Scout leader Paul Antosh of former Troop 100 in Plains Township. The lawsuit claims the Boy Scouts of America conspired to keep incidents of sexual assault a secret and failed to protect its young participants.

The Boy Scouts released a statement that reads in part: “We care deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We believe victims, we support them, we pay for counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward.”

Boy Scouts of America is reportedly investigating the claims. The suit has identified 350 abusers who are not documented in the organization’s disciplinary files.

Eyewitness News reached out to Antosh and the law firm that filed the lawsuit with no response.