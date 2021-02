EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A cybertip leads to the arrest of a Luzerne County man accused of having more than 200 videos and pictures of child pornography.

Police say 26-year-old Robert Salzer-Erb of Drums uploaded 215 images and videos of underage girls onto multiple electronic devices he owns.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Salzer-Erb is jailed on multiple charges.