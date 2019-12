(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is in trouble with the law after a state trooper ended up getting tased.

Troopers say they struggled with 31-year-old Ryan Fluck Wednesday as they tried to remove him from a Franklin Township home. During the struggle, trooper Anthony Avvisato was struck by the taser.

They were eventually able to overpower Fluck. He is now facing numerous charges.