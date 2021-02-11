Luzerne County man donates kidney to friend on verge of kidney failure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s been said a real friend will do anything for you without expecting anything in return.

That’s certainly the case of two Wyoming County men, one who needed an organ transplant, the other who felt the need to help. Chris Joseph and Mike Maxwell have been friends half their lives ever since meeting each other as teenagers at church. They’ve maintained that friendship near or far.

“Every time we talk on the phone, it’s literally right where we left off,” Chris Joseph of Tunkhannock said.

“I always told him he’s like my little brother that I never had. And we’re always brothers and I would do anything for him,” Mike Maxwell of Tunkhannock Township said.

Last summer, the two friends forged a bond unlike any other. After Chris endured kidney disease for more than a decade and dialysis three times a week in recent years, he needed a kidney transplant.

“It was a struggle trying to find donors. And to be honest, I was desperate,” Joseph said.

It turns out, Chris never really needed to look very far.

“And I told him I said, Dude I’ve got your kidney,” Maxwell said.

“I got that call from Mike, like dude, I told you. I told you like 10-plus years ago I knew I was going to be your match,” Joseph said.

Dr. Michael Marvin removed the healthy kidney from Mike last June which is now a part of Chris.









“And what Mike did was so great because it helped take Chris off the list sooner, gave him the best quality kidney he could get and saved that deceased donor kidney for someone who didn’t have a living donor,” Dr. Marvin said.

“Doc will tell you, I was not afraid to go into the surgery. It was like, Dude let’s get this done,” Maxwell said.

The surgery has been life-changing.

“It’s as if I’ve regained everything that I have lost 11 and a half years ago. Everything is different. The taste of foods is different. Smells are different,” Joseph said.

“He has a whole new birthday. I said we are going to celebrate two birthdays,” Maxwell said.

And celebrate a life transformed thanks to a selfless gift.

This Sunday, Valentine’s Day, is National Donor Day. To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit donatelifepa.org and organdonor.gov.