Luzerne County man charged with stabbing police officer

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hanover Township man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed an officer in his home in the Buttonwood section of Hanover Township.

Court papers say police responded to the home regarding a person’s mental health status and were met outside of the residence by the caller.

Police say while inside, the male, identified as Paul Weisgerber, charged at one of the officers with knives in both of his hands.

One of the officers attempted to block Weisgerber and was struck by one of the knives in the upper left side of his body.

Other officers then responded to the scene and asked Weisgerber to drop the knives. According to police, Weisgerber failed to comply after being asked multiple times and attempted to charge towards the officers.

An officer tazed Weisgerber after he refused to drop the weapons. He was struck in his torso. This had no effect on Weisgerber, police say, and he continued to try to advance toward the officers.

Court papers say Weisgerber made multiple suicidal gestures in front of the officers. He then caused a self-inflicted wound to his neck with one of the knives. His mother charged at him and disarmed him.

Weisgerber was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for treatment. The injured officer was taken to the same hospital for his injuries and was released after treatment.

Weisgerber is being charged with aggravated and simple assault.