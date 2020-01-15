Luzerne County man arrested after a two-month investigation

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is locked up Tuesday night after a two-month investigation into child sex crimes.

Andrew Terek of West Pittston was arrested Tuesday and charged with corruption of a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful contact with a minor, and communication with a minor for sexual abuse.

Police say Terek communicated with a female juvenile via social media and text message, asking for sexual favors. During questioning, police say Terek admitted to some of the allegations. Police chief Michael Turner said the investigation was working through digital data, leading to Terek’s arrest.

“There was some data that had to be removed from some storage devices and after a two-month-long investigation, it led to tonight’s arrest,” Turner said.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash and a preliminary hearing is set for next week.