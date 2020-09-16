Luzerne County makeup artist nominated for Emmy, again

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Emmy award-winning makeup artist from Nanticoke is nominated yet again for her work in Hollywood.

Patrick Stewart plays the lead role in the CBS All Access program “Star Trek: Picard.” But besides a talented cast, there is some behind-the-scenes talent that makes the show standout: the makeup.

“There is an amazing bunch of artists that I’ve worked with and it’s really a great honor you know to be with this team,” Natalie Thimm, an award-winning makeup artist and Nanticoke native, said.

51-year-old Thimm is part of a five-member team nominated in the category “Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for the episode “Stardust City Rag.” She’s already experienced Emmy glory, winning for her makeup work on the former Comedy Central program “Key and Peele.”

“2016 was my first nomination win which, you know, sometimes rarely happens,” said Thimm.

Nearly 3,000 miles back home, her family is overjoyed about her second nomination.

“Oh my gosh. I said… I was ecstatic again and I was so happy for her,” said Diane Thimm, Natalie’s mother.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s worked so hard all these years,” Terri Thimm, Natalie’s sister, said.

Terri could tell growing up that her younger sister had a passion for what she’d eventually pursue as a grownup.

“When we were little girls she would actually get these heads of little model heads from the 70s, we would have hair and makeup sessions with them,” Terri said.

Believe it or not, Natalie actually refined her skills in an auto-body shop. Her dad has got a background in that kind of thing and she learned how to airbrush that way.

“I taught her and helped her anyway I could in that fact. Then the rest was up to her and she was persistent,” said Natalie’s father Frank Thimm.

Now a veteran makeup artist of dozens of television shows and movies, the Greater Nanticoke Area High School and Empire Beauty School graduate is proof a small town kid can make it big.

“Don’t let anybody ever tell you, you can’t,” said Natalie.