WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County officials announced Friday that mail-in ballots in the county have begun being sent out to the over 60,000 voters who requested them. They say voters should begin seeing them sometime next week.

Voters can still register to vote until the 19th of October and can still request a mail-in ballot until the 27th. Detailed instructions from the PA Dept. of State can be found here.