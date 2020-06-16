Luzerne County Little League park vandalized over the weekend

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Little League community in Luzerne County is looking for answers after the baseball field was damaged by vandals. Now they have to come up with the money to fix the mess.

The dugouts and concession stand are now covered in chemicals from a fire extinguisher. On top of the loss of their spring season because of the pandemic, now the league is going to have to figure out how they are going to recover from this financially.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Ryan Bennett, equipment manager and minor league coach.

“It’s very disheartening and it’s kinda like kicking a man when he’s down,” said Bill Weidner, treasurer of Hanover Area Youth Baseball.

With a season in limbo because of COVID-19 pandemic, baseball coaches are heartbroken after they found their dugout, bathrooms and concession stand were all vandalized over the weekend.

“When I came to the field I noticed there was white powder all over the dugouts inside and out,” said Bennett.

After looking around, the evidence was found in the home team’s dugout.

“I noticed it was sprayed the same and I noticed the two fire extinguishers in the garbage can,” Bennett added.

He then went inside to the concession stand.

“I noticed the kitchen door was wide open and they also sprayed the fire extinguishers all over the equipment, the floors,” he described.

All of the equipment inside may now have to be replaced because of the damage.





“A lot of our kitchen equipment is open tops and all the chemicals from the fire extinguishers went down inside everything,” Bennett said.

And now the cost of this damage is in addition to the lost revenues of not being able to operate a concession stand.

“Part of our budget relies a lot on profit coming from our concession stands throughout the season,” said Weidner.

The brick used to smash into the ball park is still laying on the ground. With a lot of fixed expenses on top of the COVID-19 pandemic postponing their season, paying the bills is now becoming more of a concern.

“When something like this happens, you don’t know what the deductible is going to be, you don’t know what insurance is going to cost so that’s why we’re concerned,” said Weidner.

The board is still waiting for a total cost of damage from the insurance company. They are now thinking about increasing security measures in the area. Ashley Borough Police are investigating but no leads so far.