Luzerne County libraries allowing curbside pickup for books

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Curbside pickup has been very popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it’s arrived at select libraries in Luzerne County.

“We encourage people to stop on by,” said James Welch, Director of the Mill Memorial Library.

Need to check out a book? Luzerne County libraries are beginning to reopen for curbside pickup.

“In order to practice safe social distancing the library will be open to curb side pickup at this time,” said Welch.

Each library has limited days and hours for the service, but checking out a book or two or three is easy.

“If there’s a book that we have on the shelf patrons can call and arrange a pickup,” said John Roberts, Executive Director of the Wyoming Free Library.

You can also go online and see what’s available on the Luzerne County Library catalog.

For your health and safety, masks and gloves are worn as library staff get your books ready to be picked up.

“Everything is put in the bag. We have patrons that just roll down their windows, they see the book that’s theirs, they just take it,” said Roberts.

When you are ready to return them, just drop them in the bin. Books will be quarantined for three days before being checked in and disinfected. So far feedback is positive.

“We just opened up yesterday and we had over 20 people who were very interested in curbside pickup,” said Welch.

Excited to receive books again, but it’s not the same as picking out a book for yourself inside.

“We see the patrons through the front you know banging on the window you know waving so it’s been hard on the staff because we love our patrons, and it’s hard on the patrons because they want to come in they want to browse,” said Roberts.

Libraries across Luzrne County still need time to set up before allowing people back inside.

So, if you’re looking for a new book or need to get a head start on your summer reading– schedule a curbside pickup at your local library.

For more information from Luzerne County libraries, click here.