Luzerne County homeowners dealing with flooded basements after rain

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As heavy rainfall continues to slam our region, many residents are dealing with flooded basements.

Some homes in Luzerne County are even filling with sewage water from overwhelmed drains.

“What we’re seeing in my basement is raw sewage from all the sewers backing up here,” Yatesville resident Judson Spencer said.

Foul-smelling sewage water rapidly filled Spencer’s basement Wednesday evening. It’s a stinky problem Spencer says happens quite often at his home along Stout Street.

“This is the third time in 20 years that we’ve had our basement flooded, and our basement is finished, with raw sewage,” Spencer said.

Above ground, flood waters accumulating in neighbors’ yards. The roadway quickly resembled a river and became impassible.

“We’re in a gulley here, all the water runs down and it just can’t handle the water flow,” Spencer said.

It was a similar sight along Thompson Street in Jenkins Township. And nearby in Pittston, flood waters overtook part of the Pittston Cemetery.

Residents in Laflin were busy tending to their wet basements, too, as rain wreaked havoc throughout Luzerne County.