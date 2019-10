LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County has a new coroner. The county announced today they hired Frank Hacken to fill the vacant position.

Hacken served as a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 27 years before retiring at the Rank of Captain. Most recently he was employed by the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as a Captain.

Mr. Hacken holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

His salary will be $63,000 per year as Coroner.