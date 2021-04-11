Luzerne County fundraiser helps raise awareness about autism

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County health business is using its platform to help support local families.

The Holistic Health Hub in Dallas invited the community out to a Plant and Play fundraiser Sunday. The event was to help get people active in a time of being stuck mostly inside.

It featured obstacle courses, a number of sensory activities, and methods of learning about plants and raising awareness about autism.

“Working one-on-one with people is really important just for that social interaction. Now even more so during the global pandemic. All that mental, physical, and overall wellness is needed,” owner and occupational therapist Mary Vanesko said.

All proceeds from the fundraising event went to support Autism Awareness NEPA.