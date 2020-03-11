Luzerne County Family Court Building Sanitized after coronavirus scare

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Luzerne County officials report they are sanitizing the Family Court Building, or the Brominski Building on North Street, after they learned that a person who worked in the building may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.







The woman just returned from New Rochelle, New York which is under quarantine. She is not currently showing symptoms of coronavirus, but they are being proactive.

It is still too early to tell if anyone the public or courthouse employees will be quarantined.