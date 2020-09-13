Luzerne County Fairgrounds host food truck festival

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A summer time favorite, the Luzerne County Fair, has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. But organizers have come up with an alternate way to bring fun to the area and still keep people safe.

Hundreds of people have come out to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds this weekend for the taste of the fair. Food truck owners tell Eyewitness News this event is crucial for their survival as the fairs they usually depend on did not happen this year.

The Luzerne County Fair may not have been held this year, but people could still get a “taste” of the fair at the fairgrounds.

“As things started to get a little better and the governor was able to start loosening things up a little bit we worried about our vendors. They’re small businesses that haven’t been able to open,” Brenda Pugh, chairperson of the Luzerne County Fair 2020 said.

“It’s nice to be out. Have some place to kind of go, because people have been in the house for so long. And it’s nice that it’s outside and it’s a nice day and it’s nice to be outside with all our friends,” Ellie Garavaglia of Kingston said.

People had the opportunity to get their fair favorites to go and enjoy the beautiful weekend weather. Food truck managers say this kind of fair is a new experience.

“It’s a little different. But it’s like pickup curbside and we wrap everything and it’s been going good,” Eugene Brugger of Joe’s Homemade Pierogies said.

Floyd Austin owns Snook’s Wing’s and Things. He says the past few months have been difficult for business without fairs and festivals going on.

“It’s been hard. We couldn’t work and everybody was sitting home just waiting for things to open back up.” Austin said.

Brugger says most of their food truck’s revenue comes from those cancelled fairs.

“Like 99 percent you know. A lot of them are maybe aren’t even going to come back because it really killed them,” Brugger said.

Because of this, Joe’s Homemade Pierogies food truck has set up at events it normally wouldn’t have.

“Wineries, ice cream creameries, we were parking along the side of the road at different places. Now we’re…next week we’re doing a fundraiser for cheerleaders,” Brugger said.

Food truck owners tell Eyewitness News they’re thankful for the people who have come to support them during this difficult time. The food fair will be here until 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Organizers say they’re hopeful for next year, and plan for the Luzerne County Fair to be even better.