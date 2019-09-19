Luzerne County death ruled suspicious by police

(WBRE/WYOU) — There is a suspicious death investigation out of Luzerne County.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street in West Hazleton just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. That’s where they found a badly decomposing body. Police originally believed the death was of natural causes but after further investigation, they ruled it as suspicious.

“Things inside the house aren’t adding up. At this point, we want to further investigate this and look into some different things that aren’t making sense to us at this point,” West Hazleton Chief Brian Buglio said.

Police still are unsure of the gender or the identity of the body. It’s also unknown how long the body has been there. The investigation is ongoing.