Luzerne County dairy farm scales back ice cream parlor hours due to staff shortage

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hot summer days call for a delicious scoop of ice cream. But one dairy farm in Luzerne County is struggling to find staff to serve its customers.

“This is kind of our farewell to summer this week, and Hillside Farms had to be part of that. And some Hillside Farm ice cream cones had to be part of that as well,” Ashley Pasquariello, of West Wyoming said.

Dozens of hungry guests waited in long lines for a tasty treat at the Hillside Farms’ walk-up window Tuesday afternoon. From soft serve to sundaes, Hillside’s ice cream is a NEPA staple you can enjoy year-round.

But before you make the trip to Shavertown, make sure to check if the ice cream parlor is open. Starting Wednesday, the non-profit is scaling back the hours for the first time since opening in 2005.

“We’re not closing the whole place down, we’re only closing the ice cream parlor. That’s the part where our younger people work. They’re the people that aren’t applying,” Hillside Farms Executive Director Chet Mozloom said.

Mozloom says they used to have plenty of applicants for open positions, but like many other businesses, they’re struggling to find staff, especially this time of year.

“We never expected to. And we would change it back tomorrow if we could find the people,” Mozloom said.

Mozloom hopes the schedule change is only temporary.

“It’s sad, and I hope people show patience wherever we go right now. And just show kindness to everybody that is out working,” Pasquariello said.

Hillside’s Farm and Dairy Store hours will remain the same.

Hillside Ice Cream Parlor new hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 3p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.