Luzerne County DA Salavantis to run for Court of Common Pleas Judge

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney is seeking out a new role, announced Tuesday.

Current DA Stefanie Salavantis says she is launching a run for Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge this year, her office announced.

A three-term Republican prosecutor, Salavantis is looking to claim one of two open seats on the court. She has served as the county’s top law enforcement officer since 2012.

The release says Salavantis will resign as the District Attorney once the petition circulation process is complete, which makes her an official candidate on the primary ballot.