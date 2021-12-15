Luzerne County DA advises don’t let infants sleep in bed with parents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney is issuing an alert today to parents and adult caregivers to not sleep with their infant or toddler-aged children.

Sam Sanguedolce tells the I-Team they are seeing an alarming number of infant deaths resulting from co-sleeping with adults.

Eyewitness News talked with Sangudolce about the situation and an emergency room physician who offered up options that can be utilized to prevent infant co-sleeping deaths.

Roughly 80 healthy Pennsylvania babies die each year from sleep-related deaths. That’s one baby every four days. The Safe Sleep Awareness For Every Well Newborn Program is an effort to combat the high rate of sleep-related infant deaths throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

It involves the engagement of hospitals and community partners to advance the best practices for safe sleep for infants in the hospital, home, and community care settings. Head to their website to learn more on how to help spread awareness.

About 3,400 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly every year while sleeping. To learn more about the statistic click here for more.

Cribs for Kids is to prevent infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents by providing portable cribs to families who, otherwise, cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep. To check out their work head over to the website.

