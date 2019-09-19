Luzerne County D.A. Clears Wild Life Officer, Blue Chip Animal Farms Refuge

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office has cleared a Wildlife Conservation Officer of any wrongdoing in the shooting of dog on the grounds of Blue Chip Animal Farms Refuge in August.

The investigation began on August 18 when a volunteer with Blue Chip took a dog for exercise. The dog suddenly attacked the woman, latching on to her arm. At the time, another Refuge employee and a Wildlife Conservation Officer observed the incident. They helped free the woman.

The volunteer required substantial medical attention and two hundred stitches.

According to a press release from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the canine was in an unsecured horse pen where it could easily escape and continued to act aggressively. The refuge advised that it did not have the means to euthanize the canine which, based on the infliction of the injuries without provocation and its history, would now be classified as a dangerous dog pursuant to the Dog Law. At the request of the refuge, the Wild Life Conservation Officer assisted. He euthanized the still-aggressive canine with a single gunshot within the guidelines for the euthanasia of animals.

According to the D.A.’s office press release based the evidence it does not demonstrate any criminal activity. Therefore, the District Attorney’s Office concurs with the recommendation of the SPCA Humane Officers. Criminal charges are not supported and the Wild Life Corrections is cleared of any wrongdoing