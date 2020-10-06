Luzerne County Court Administration issues warning on telephone scams

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and the Luzerne County Court Administration are issuing a warning to the public regarding telephone scams being perpetrated.

The attorney’s office has received information that members of the public are being contacted by telephone calls insinuating that family members are in danger and asking them to pay a fine to secure their relative’s safety.

The victims receive calls from impersonated numbers appearing with the caller ID of various Luzerne County Magisterial District Judges’ Offices. Many times, the calls originate from foreign countries making it difficult to investigate the incidents.

Law enforcement and Luzerne County Court Administration urge the public to take extreme caution when handling suspicious calls.

Any further question, contact the District Attorney’s Office at 570-825-1674.